He added: “If we are to get Stormont restored on a stable foundation, which is what we want, then we have got to resolve these issues.

“People in Northern Ireland, Unionists in particular, need to know that their place in the United Kingdom, which was enshrined and protected in article 1 of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, will be equally enshrined and protected in UK law as a result of any arrangements that are put in place.”

Mr Heaton-Harris replied: “I can give him that assurance from this despatch box, but I know because of the engagement that we have had that he would like to see that in other terms as well.

Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has suggested Northern Ireland’s place in the UK will be 'enshrined' in any future arrangements with the EU

“That is why I look forward to our continuing conversations so we can work out exactly what the ask is, so I can try and deliver on that.”

Deadline

Setting a deadline for restoring power sharing in Northern Ireland would be “deadly”, Mr Heaton-Harris suggested.

In the Commons, Labour former minister Kevin Brennan said: “Given the hugely advantageous position Northern Ireland now finds itself in, as outlined by the Prime Minister when the Windsor accord was being announced, isn’t it time that power sharing really was restored? And isn’t it time the Secretary of State in fact considered a deadline for the restoration of power sharing?”

The Northern Ireland Secretary replied: “The one thing I have learned in my role as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland is that deadlines are deadly. It is pointless setting timelines on things.

“Getting the job done properly, so when the executive comes back it can be there fore a very long time, is the right thing to do. And that is what everyone is working towards.”

Labour frontbencher Peter Kyle later asked the Secretary of State to reveal what talks were taking place about restoration of power sharing.

Mr Heaton-Harris said there was an “ongoing pattern of formal talks with the parties”, but added: “I would also say to him, one thing I have learned from the negotiations to get the Windsor Framework over the line is that some of these things are best done on a confidential basis, because otherwise, other people get to pull the threads of negotiations and the whole thing falls apart.”

TCA review

Conservative former Northern Ireland secretary Theresa Villiers told the Commons: “The Windsor Framework alleviates really significant problems but it doesn’t remove all frictions on trade, it doesn’t restore Northern Ireland’s control of its own laws and it doesn’t restore powersharing.

“So when will the Government be reviewing that framework and will this be part of the TCA (Trade and Cooperation Agreement) review that’s going to be taking place over the next two years?”

Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker replied: “I recognise that keeping in place that 3% of EU law necessary to have an infrastructure-free border is an extremely difficult compromise, not only for unionism but also for eurosceptics like her and like me.

“We do need to implement the framework that we’ve agreed and, of course, we will keep this too under constant review.

“I’m grateful that she raises the TCA review. I think one of the great benefits of the Windsor Framework, which has been largely unexplored, is that now we have a much, much more positive relationship both with Ireland and with our European Union partners I think that it’s possible we can achieve great things in that TCA review, and I’d be very grateful to her for collaboration towards that end.”

