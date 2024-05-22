‘Once in a lifetime’ investment fund launched to modernise football facilities in Northern Ireland

Communities minister Gordon Lyons (centre) at Windsor Park with representatives of local clubs

​A £36.2m funding package for local football has been hailed as a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to modernise facilities at every level.

Announcing the long-term investment programme on Wednesday, Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said he wants to see more opportunities for disadvantaged and underrepresented groups to participate.

Addressing representatives from football clubs from across Northern Ireland at Windsor Park, the minister set out his vision for The Northern Ireland Football Fund – formerly the Sub-Regional Stadia Programme for Football.

“I am pleased to give ministerial approval to The Northern Ireland Football Fund and to unlock for the first time this Executive commitment to modernising footballing facilities at every level in communities across Northern Ireland,” he said.

“I am seizing this once in a lifetime opportunity to transform the game locally. For players at performance and grassroots level I want to see better facilities.

"I want to see improved accessibility for disadvantaged and underrepresented groups, both as participants and supporters. I want fans now, and in the future, to have the best experience at their local club.

"And looking forward, I want to foster our footballing stars of the future with the creation of a National Training Centre.

“I am committed to fully utilising the £36.2m and to seeking to sustain the Fund with further investment from the Executive, from within the football sector and from across local government.”

The Fund will take a phased approach to delivery across its three strands. The club investment strand will open for applications in this financial year and first funding awards to grassroots clubs will also begin roll out.

Mr Lyons added: “I expect the first projects to receive letters of offer from my Department within this financial year and to start spending their award in the 2025/ 2026 financial year. This will begin a rolling programme of awards and project delivery".

News of the funding package has been welcomed across the political spectrum.

DUP MLAs Alan Robinson and Maurice Bradley – both Coleraine FC fans – have said they will support an application to the fund from the club.

“This I great news for clubs across Northern Ireland and for the development of grassroots football organisations like the Harry Gregg Foundation,” they said in a joint statement.

"Further funding will need to be allocated in later years, but now the focus must be on ensuring that the application process opens, and the funding is allocated as quickly as possible.”

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said that Derry City and the Brandywell stadium must be included in the funding allocation.

He said: "While there were scant details in the minister’s statement, it was always anticipated that Derry City FC’s Brandywell Stadium would be part of the funding allocation and it’s vital that the minister provides more details as soon as possible".