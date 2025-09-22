Opposition MLA in bid to force reconsideration of football fund

A Stormont Opposition MLA has launched a bid to force the reconsideration of the Northern Ireland Football Fund (NIFF) amid claims of “unfairness”.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons last week announced his intention to progress the applications of 20 football clubs for a potential share of the £36.2 million fund.

However, there was criticism that clubs from the north-west were not successful in their bids as well as two clubs who currently do not have their own grounds.

Mr Lyons defended his decision, and insisted clubs were selected on strength and not geography.

Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan has launched a petition to refer the fund to the Executive for reconsideration.

The petition, which requires 30 signatures to succeed, would compel the Executive to scrutinise how Mr Lyons handled the process.

Mr Durkan said there are "serious concerns" about the way the fund has been handled, with a number of football clubs and entire communities "up in arms".

"This is a significant amount of Executive funding - money that clubs have been waiting on for more than a decade," he said.

"Major clubs like Derry City FC and Coleraine have been left with nothing without explanation, while clubs like Institute and Ards, who don't even have a ground, faced an uphill battle from the start with criteria that stacked the deck against them."

He added: "We are not detracting from the need or merits of those clubs who have been successful - when decisions around funding are made, there will always be disappointed parties, but the handling of the NIFF goes far beyond that.

"The minister has totally failed to answer questions about the process, and the lack of transparency has left multiple clubs considering legal action.

