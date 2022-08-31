Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland is hosting a special display of banners and drums as part of this year’s Orange Victims’ Day events, held this year at Brownlow House in Lurgan.

The exhibition, entitled ‘Moving Tributes’, will feature banners and lambeg drums which are tributes to members and others who lost their lives to terrorism since 1921. The event will be launched on Orange Victims’ Day, Thursday, 1 September - and will run through to Saturday, 3 September.

Assistant Grand Master Mark Smyth, who is coordinating the event, has issued an open invitation to all members of the Orange family and the wider public to come and see the display.

Wor. Bro. Thomas Douglas, W.M. LOL 206 (Killyman) donated a bannerette depicting a roll of honour for all brethren from the district killed in acts of terrorism. The bannerette is one of many tributes to Orange Troubles victims which are going in display at Brownlow House in Lurgan for three days from 1-3 September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This exhibition is a fantastic tribute to the 339 murdered brethren and one sister who we remember each year as part of Orange Victims’ Day,” Mr Smyth said.

“I would encourage everyone to come along – and bring your families - to see this exhibition and learn about the sacrifice made by many members of our Institution and the other Loyal Orders, often in defence of the liberties we enjoy today.”

Alistair Cardwell, District Master of Killymain District LOL No1, is one of the members who is taking part.

His district is displaying a new bannerette, commissioned just last year, which depicts a roll of honour naming all those from the district who were murdered in the Troubles. The banner was donated to the district by Thomas Douglas, worshipful master of LOL 206 in Killyman.

“There are 13 names on the banner and they were all members of the security forces,” Mr Cardwell said.

It will be very poignant to bring the banner along to an exhibition with similar counterparts from across NI, he added.

There is also a plaque to the 13 men in his Orange Hall and an act of remembrance is held every year in the hall at the November meeting closest to Remembrance Day.

“We lay a Poppy Wreath below the plaque each year. For us it is also good to display the bannerette and to have the names of the brethren remembered and show they are not forgotten about.

“We were very keen to put their names on a bannerette because, while we do have the names back in the hall, many more people will see their names on a bannerette than will them on the plaque. We feel it is important to have those names regularly out there in public to make sure that the sacrifices made by these men will not be forgotten by future generations.”

On 1 September, Orange Victims Day, there will also be a formal wreath laying ceremony followed by meeting of the leaders of the loyal orders, hosted this year by Royal Black Institution at their Loughgall Headquarters.

Entry to the Lurgan exhibition is free. Opening times are 1 September 12noon-9pm; Friday, 2 September 10am-9pm; 3 September 10am-4pm.