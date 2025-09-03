Doug Beattie has said that Dublin must be given "no input" into Northern Ireland's Troubles legacy body.

He said such a move would be "outrageous", and his party will not support the Independent Commission on Reconciliation and Information Retrieval (ICRIR) if the Irish state is granted a role.

He was joined by the DUP and TUV in strongly condemning the Labour government's handling of the issue, following an appearance by Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn at a Westminster committee.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said Mr Benn's "hapless approach to date has been to thank [Dublin] for their failures", and he detects no change in this position, whilst TUV leader Jim Allister said Mr Benn's contribution was further evidence that his Northern Ireland Office is "hopelessly beholden to Dublin on legacy".

Screen grab of Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn appearing before the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee at the House of Commons (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire)

Mr Benn told MPs on the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee on Wednesday that the government is “close” to a fresh agreement on how to deal with the legacy of the Troubles.

Mr Benn said a framework has been created following discussions with the Irish government, including significant reform of the ICRIR as well as protections for army veterans.

He reiterated the government's commitment to “repeal and replace” the Legacy Act which set up the ICRIR, but stands by his decision to retain the body itself “for reasons of timing and pragmatism” – though added it will be “fundamentally reformed”.

“I think we're close to being in a position to announce an agreement,” he told MPs.

He said the framework they have been working on aims to build on the principles of the 2014 Stormont House Agreement, and reflect the experience of Operation Kenova, which looked at the activities of Stakeknife, the British Army's top agent inside the IRA.

“That means a significantly reformed, independent and human rights compliant commission (ICRIR), which gives families the best chance of getting those answers, investigations that are capable of referring cases for potential prosecution where there is evidence of criminality,” he said.

He described “significant reform” of the ICRIR governance and powers, including independent oversight, the ability to hold public hearings in some cases, take sworn evidence, allow families to have effective representation, and “much clearer conflict of interest arrangements”.

He also referred to "maximum disclosure consistent with national security" and the potential for a separate information recovery body as well as the resumption of a number of inquests that have been prematurely halted.

Mr Benn also said there will be protections for veterans “who served with great distinction to keep people safe to ensure they're treated with respect in the legacy process”.

“I've already said publicly, with modern technology, there's no reason why veterans should have to travel to Northern Ireland to answer questions,” he said.

He added: "Those are the elements that I've been discussing with the Irish Government and we're looking to make progress as soon as we possibly can.

"Just bear with us a bit longer."

Upper Bann MLA Mr Beattie said: “It would be outrageous if the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland allowed the Irish government to nominate individuals or indeed have any current input to the UK ICRIR oversight body.

"The Irish government have done absolutely nothing to address legacy but instead has stood as a passive bystander complaining, indeed taking legal action, against a UK government that has been attempting to address legacy.

"This would challenge both the independence and the integrity of the ICRIR.

“The principles of the 2014 Stormont House Agreement meant that those who were abducted, taken across the border to the Irish Republic and murdered would not get an investigation.

"Those who were left blind, burned, limbless or disabled will also be denied an investigation if there were no fatalities.

"If this is the principle the Secretary of State is following, then is this really a move away from amnesties, or just a repackaging of legacy by someone who is clearly not listening?

“The UUP is clear: they will not support an ICRIR if former RUC and PSNI officers are barred from serving on it, and it will not support the Secretary of State in allowing the Irish government to sit on or have an input to the ICRIR oversight body.

"The Irish government needs to be held to account by the UK government for their failure to address legacy, not rewarded for their failures.

"Until such actions are resolved, there should be no involvement from the Irish government in the ICRIR.”

East Belfast DUP MP Mr Robinson, a member of the committee, told the News Letter: “The government has done little to reassure anyone that their promise to repeal and replace the Legacy Act will see a significant shift from the failed approach to date.

"The Irish government’s approach to legacy has been scandalous, and the Secretary of State’s hapless approach to date has been to thank them for their failures and omissions rather than challenge.

"There was nothing in today’s appearance which indicated a change to that approach. It was marked more by what he didn’t say rather than what information the committee were told.

"There still remains silence on the much-vaunted protections the government have promised for veterans.

"I made it clear to him that the fear amongst some veterans and others about this process arises through a panoply of extravagance offered by successive Labour governments to terrorists.

"That included prisoner releases, maximum two-year sentences, Royal Prerogatives of Mercy, and legislation relating to ‘on the run’ terrorists, separate to letters of comfort on which the Secretary of State chose to focus.”

North Antrim MP Jim Allister said: “The Secretary of State’s pitiful performance before the NI committee today underscored how beholden on legacy he has become to the Dublin government.

“His approach and interest is singularly focussed on placating Dublin – which continues its legal challenge against the government.

“He is even now, clearly, going to give place(s) on the legacy oversight body to Dublin representatives.

"Not a word about meeting the needs of the innocent victims of the IRA, who are victims because Dublin spawned, armed and gave sanctuary to their IRA murderers!

"How utterly perverse that Mr Benn is so willingly a patsy to what Dublin will agree, even to the point of not pressing them to investigate the Republic’s role in the Omagh bomb!

“Moreover, he remains wedded to restoring anti-state inquests and has no comfort for veterans.