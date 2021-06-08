Party revolt far from over as Edwin Poots is told ‘expect more resignations’

LiveParty revolt far from over as Edwin Poots is told 'expect more resignations'
The new leader of the DUP, Edwin Poots, has been told to "expect more resignations" from the party.
- Paul Givan confirmed as new First Minister
- Michelle McIlveen replaces Peter Weir as Education Minister
- Paul Frew appointed new Economy Minister
The new leader of the DUP, Edwin Poots, has failed to unite his party after he announced his new Stormont ministerial team.
There have been several resignations from the party since Mr. Poots replaced Arlene Foster as leader two weeks ago.
Some of those who supported Sir. Jeffrey Donaldson instead of Mr. Poots in the leadership contest have claimed they are being purged from the party.
Edwin Poots rejected the allegations made by some resigning DUP members.
When it was put to him that people may feel too scared to voice concerns about recent developments within the DUP, Mr Poots said: “Let me just nail this thing about being too scared. This party is a party that will reach out to people and I, as a leader, am not someone who is either scary or bullying – I want to nail that absolutely and factually.
“If anybody wants to bring forward facts, they will be investigated, and they will be investigated fairly.
“I’m not standing for people coming forward with accusations without backing them with facts.”
Mr Poots also reiterated his commitment to implement legislation for Irish language speakers at Stormont and all other outstanding aspects of the New Decade, New Approach (NDNA) deal that restored powersharing in 2020.
“We have committed to implementing all of NDNA, including the cultural aspects, and other parties have received that assurance,” he said.
Outgoing DUP ministers blast Edwin Poots' ministerial appointments for 'lack of healing and reaching out'
Two outgoing DUP ministers, Peter Weir, MLA (Education) and Diane Dodds, MLA (Economy) have accused new leader, Edwin Poots, of not trying to heal the divides within the party.
The DUP has been crisis since Mr. Poots was confirmed as the person who would succeed Arlene Foster as leader little under two weeks ago.
There have been several resignations from the party as a result.
Reacting to the news that he is to be replaced as Education Minister, Peter Weir tweeted: “There are some great appointments but disappointed to leave education, and in the balance of appointments it is sad there is little sign of healing or reaching out.”
Both Mr. Weir and Mrs. Dodds are close allies of outgoing leader Arlene Foster and it is believed both voted for Sir. Jeffrey Donaldson when electing a new leader last month.
Mrs. Dodds tweeted: “It is regrettable however that the new team announced today does not match the rhetoric about healing and bringing the party together.”
Sir. Jeffrey Donaldson retweeted both Mr. Weir’s and Mrs. Dodds’ tweets.
Paul Givan confirmed as Northern Ireland’s next First Minister
Paul Givan has been confirmed as the new First Minister for Northern Ireland.
Lagan Valley MLA, Mr. Givan will officially replace Arlene Foster on Monday.
These are the DUP MLAs who are likely to be offered a ministerial post by new leader Edwin Poots
New DUP leader Edwin Poots is announcing his new ministerial team at Stormont.
Here’s who we think will get what when Mr. Poots announces his team:
First Minister: Paul Givan, MLA - CONFIRMED
Economy Minister: Paul Frew, MLA - CONFIRMED
Education Minister: Michelle McIlveen, MLA - CONFIRMED.
Junior Minister: Gary Middleton, MLA - CONFIRMED.
Agriculture Minister: Edwin Poots, MLA - CONFIRMED.
Edwin Poots kicks of ministerial reshuffle with announcing who committee chairs and vice-chairs
Mr Poots began his reshuffle of Stormont posts by announcing new chairs and vice-chairs of a number of committees.
Flanked by the new appointments and deputy party leader Paula Bradley, Mr Poots began the process of unveiling his new team in the Great Hall at Stormont.
The new team includes Christoper Stalford as principal deputy speaker and vice-chair of the Standards and Privileges Committee, Tom Buchanan as vice chair of Procedures, Keith Buchanan as vice chair of the Finance Committee and Gordon Lyons as vice chair of the Health Committee.
He also unveiled David Hilditch as vice chair of the Infrastructure Committee and William Irwin as vice chair of the Audit Committee. Pam Cameron will become chair of the Assembly and Executive Review Committee.
North Antrim MLA Mervyn Storey has been appointed as chair of the Justice Committee and Jonathan Buckley will take up the role as chair of the Infrastructure Committee.
DUP deputy leader Paula Bradley has been appointed as chair of the Communities Committee.