Party revolt far from over as Edwin Poots is told ‘expect more resignations’

New DUP leader Edwin Poots.

The new leader of the DUP, Edwin Poots, has failed to unite his party after he announced his new Stormont ministerial team.

There have been several resignations from the party since Mr. Poots replaced Arlene Foster as leader two weeks ago.

Some of those who supported Sir. Jeffrey Donaldson instead of Mr. Poots in the leadership contest have claimed they are being purged from the party.

Edwin Poots rejected the allegations made by some resigning DUP members.

When it was put to him that people may feel too scared to voice concerns about recent developments within the DUP, Mr Poots said: “Let me just nail this thing about being too scared. This party is a party that will reach out to people and I, as a leader, am not someone who is either scary or bullying – I want to nail that absolutely and factually.

“If anybody wants to bring forward facts, they will be investigated, and they will be investigated fairly.

“I’m not standing for people coming forward with accusations without backing them with facts.”

Mr Poots also reiterated his commitment to implement legislation for Irish language speakers at Stormont and all other outstanding aspects of the New Decade, New Approach (NDNA) deal that restored powersharing in 2020.