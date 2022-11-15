James Cleverly made the comments at a committee meeting in the House of Commons today, where he was quizzed about the Protocol and the UK’s relationship with the UK more generally.

His remarks recall a phrase often attributed to Margaret Thatcher – that Northern Ireland is “as British as Finchley”.

(However, in a recent PhD thesis at Ulster University, Dr Fiona McKelvey notes that what Thatcher actually told Parliament in November 1981 was that “Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom; as much as my constituency is” – and that this has been “commonly paraphrased and quoted as 'Northern Ireland is a British as Finchley’”).

PACEMAKER BELFAST: NOV 1987, BRITISH SOLDIERS PICTURED ON THE SOUTH ARMAGH BORDER WHERE THEY ARE CARRYING OUT A ONE WEEK SEARCH OF THE AREA

It was also put to Mr Cleverly by John Baron MP that the EU is “playing with fire” and risking a return to disorder amid building “frustration” among unionists over the Irish Sea border.

‘IS PROTOCOL A PRIORITY?’:

A former soldier who is originally from south-east London, Mr Cleverly has been MP for Braintree in Essex since 2015. He is also former deputy chair of the Tory Party.

Asked by fellow Tory Greg Smith how "how high a priority" the Protocol is to Mr Cleverly, given that his remit is foreign relations covering the entire globe, the foreign secretary said: “It's up there - it's on the podium.

Braintree in Essex, circled, and James Cleverly

"Because this is about the Union. This is about our country. It's not a peripheral trade issue.

"There are a whole load of complicated legal things I have to refer to in my notes, and tap my officials on the shoulder to remind me of the intricacies of them.

"So that's true at one level.

"But at the more fundamental level it is about the recognition that Northern Ireland is an integral part of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, just as much as Braintree is in north Essex.

"Northern Ireland. North Essex. They are part of the UK. That's really important.

“Because if its history, of course, Northern Ireland does have a unique relationship with Ireland.

"And we want to protect all the elements of the Belfast–Good Friday Agreement including that connectivity with Ireland, as well as connectivity with the rest of the UK…

"That makes it a degree more complicated.

"But at its heart, it's about making sure every single part of the UK including Northern Ireland is meaningfully such.”

‘HAVE YOU DONE ALL HUMANLY POSSIBLE FOR A DEAL?’:

Mr Cleverly was also asked if the government had done “everything humanly possible” to reach a negotiated deal with the EU, instead of pressing ahead with unilateral action to short-circuit the Protocol.

Arguably the main tool for doing so is the much-touted Protocol Bill now working its way through Parliament.

It works on the assuption that negotations with the EU have broken down, and that the UK is left with no action but to act alone to undermine the Protocol.

The bill would give powers to UK ministers to basically over-ride bits of the Protocol that they consider problematic.

But, crucially, the bill does not oblige them to do so – and in any case, it faces an uphill struggle before it becomes law, with Labour and some Tories opposed to it.

“I don’t think it'd be a surprise to the committee to hear the European Commission don't like the NI Protocol Bill,” said Mr Cleverly.

“We know this is not a ‘motherhood-and-apple pie’ bill. We know its going to challenging to get through…

"We're committed to get resolution on this, whether through the bill or negotiation.

"We will pursue both tracks.”

‘DO YOU THINK THE EU IS TRYING TO PUNISH US?’:

Fellow Tory MP John Baron lamented the “hard line” the EU was taking to enforcing border checks on GB goods at NI ports.

"A truck filled with pork pies from Lancashire, a Sainsbury's truck, heading into Northern Ireland (they don't have Sainsbury’s south of the border, so you're pretty sure that's going to remain in NI) is still having to complete hundreds of pages of documentatio,” he said.

"I mean, that is completely disproportionate. It's not in good spirit. It shows very little good will…

"Potatoes and plants, etc, [have] now, all of a sudden, from the UK, become more dangerous! It's a nonsense.

"Do you believe the EU is trying to punish us for Brexit in these negotiations?”

This was "obvious," said a voice from somewhere around the conference table.

"I can't make a window of people's souls,” replied Mr Cleverly.

"I don't believe the people I'm dealing with are trying to punish us."

Mr Baron spoke again. “Some of us do believe you are being charitable,” he said.

"I served in Northern Ireland during the Troubles in 1980s.

"Losses were incurred on both sides. But there was deep sacrifice made there…

"What effort are you making to make the case to the EU that they are playing with fire with this disproportionate, hardline approach to the NI Protocol, and it could lead to violence on the streets in a major way?”

Mr Cleverly responded: “In the converations I've had, everybody wants to ensure we retain peace in NI.

"I think that desire is absolutely genuine and it's heartfelt.

"We do constantly remind the EU this isn't just a technical trade related issue.

"This really does go to the heart of how people feel, about their sense of identity, and about Northern Ireland's place in the UK.”

