An appeal for information has been made about individuals “generating fear” by confronting people based on their skin colour.

An appeal for information has been made about individuals “generating fear” by confronting people based on their skin colour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police made the appeal following a report of a large gathering in east Belfast at around 7.20pm on Monday.

A car was damaged following reports that two cars were approached and the drivers confronted by members of the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has been widespread condemnation of the incidents at Connswater Retail Park.

Police are treating the incidents as racially motivated hate crimes and are continuing to investigate.

A police spokesperson said those involved “have neither the legal nor the moral authority to do this”.

“The activity of these individuals has been generating fear in the community and it has to stop,” they said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are confronting and intimidating innocent members of the public, largely on the basis of the colour of their skin.

“Those involved have neither the legal nor the moral authority to do this. It is the responsibility of the Police Service to enforce the law in Northern Ireland.”

They added: “I want to urge anyone who has been a victim of these groups to report it to police. We will robustly deal with any offences brought to us.

“There will be an increased policing presence in the area, with officers continuing to work with relevant partner agencies in east Belfast to engage, challenge and monitor these groups and provide reassurance to the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Let me be very clear, these groups are not protecting the community from anything. In reality these groups are frustrating our efforts to provide a policing service to the people of east Belfast by forcing us to redirect our limited resources to monitoring them. I urge everyone involved in this type of activity to stop.”