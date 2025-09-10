PSNI appeal for information over group targeting people based on skin colour and 'racially motivated hate crimes'
Police made the appeal following a report of a large gathering in east Belfast at around 7.20pm on Monday.
A car was damaged following reports that two cars were approached and the drivers confronted by members of the group.
There has been widespread condemnation of the incidents at Connswater Retail Park.
Police are treating the incidents as racially motivated hate crimes and are continuing to investigate.
A police spokesperson said those involved “have neither the legal nor the moral authority to do this”.
“The activity of these individuals has been generating fear in the community and it has to stop,” they said.
“They are confronting and intimidating innocent members of the public, largely on the basis of the colour of their skin.
“Those involved have neither the legal nor the moral authority to do this. It is the responsibility of the Police Service to enforce the law in Northern Ireland.”
They added: “I want to urge anyone who has been a victim of these groups to report it to police. We will robustly deal with any offences brought to us.
“There will be an increased policing presence in the area, with officers continuing to work with relevant partner agencies in east Belfast to engage, challenge and monitor these groups and provide reassurance to the community.
“Let me be very clear, these groups are not protecting the community from anything. In reality these groups are frustrating our efforts to provide a policing service to the people of east Belfast by forcing us to redirect our limited resources to monitoring them. I urge everyone involved in this type of activity to stop.”
Anyone who may have any information or who may have CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries should contact police on 101 quoting reference 1189 08/09/25.