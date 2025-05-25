PSNI arrest two on suspicion of criminal damage after stickers linked to Israel-Hamas war in Gaza placed on Barclays cash machine in Belfast

By Philip Bradfield
Published 25th May 2025, 11:41 BST
Updated 25th May 2025, 15:17 BST

The PSNI has arrested two people on suspicion of criminal damage after reports of stickers linked to the Israel-Hamas war being placed on a cash machine in Belfast.

In a statement, the PSNI said police received a report relating to a protest in the Castle Place area of Belfast city centre on Saturday morning.

A spokesman confirmed two people were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

He said the women were later released pending a report to the PPS.

People taking part in a pro-Palestine march and rally at Belfast City Hall in January 2024.People taking part in a pro-Palestine march and rally at Belfast City Hall in January 2024.
Barclays has been a target for pro-Palestine protesters who claim the bank is linked to companies supplying weapons to Israel.

Barclays has previously addressed the criticism, saying it provides financial services to nine defence companies supplying Israel but does not directly invest in such firms.

The bank has said it has become the target of a disinformation campaign over its ties to defence companies.

The solicitor of one of those arrested in Belfast said she will not be silenced.

She was arrested at a pro-Palestine protest outside a Barclays bank in Belfast.

Sue Pentel, 72, was one of two women detained by officers on suspicion of criminal damage.

Jewish grandmother Ms Pentel is a high-profile campaigner against Israel’s military offensive against Hamas.

Videos circulated online of the arrest of Ms Pentel indicate the alleged offence related to the placing of stickers on the bank’s ATM machine.

The pensioner and the other woman who was arrested, aged in her 50s, were released later on Saturday pending a report to Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

Ms Pentel’s solicitor Padraig O Muirigh, who confirmed her arrest, said: “Our client has refused to remain silent whilst thousands of innocent children have been killed, and many more thousands are starving as food and medicine is refused entry into Palestine.

“She has committed no offence and should not be criminalised for exercising her right to peaceful protesting these ongoing atrocities.

“Our client will robustly contest any attempt to criminalise her if a decision is made to prosecute.”

Mr O Muirigh said he would also be advising Ms Pentel in “relation to the lawfulness of her arrest”.

Sinn Fein Assembly member Pat Sheehan described the police actions as “disgraceful”.

“We will be raising our concerns directly with the PSNI,” he said.

Patrick Corrigan, Amnesty International UK’s Northern Ireland Director, said: “Amnesty International is concerned at the arrests of two people in central Belfast today engaging in peaceful protest, including Sue Pentel, a member of Jews for Palestine Ireland aged in her seventies.

“The right to peaceful protest is fundamental to our democracy and it’s vital that the police respect and protect peaceful protests against Israel’s war crimes, apartheid and now genocide in Gaza.”

