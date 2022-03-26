Saoradh denies being behind message which mistook Ivory Coast flag for Irish one

Marie-Josee Ta Lou and Murielle Ahoure - two Ivory Coast athletes who were unable to find their national flag at the 2018 World Indoor Athletics Championships... so they turned an Irish one upside down!

The message called on republicans to assemble on Newell Road at 7pm in the town and make their way to the square, where an anti-Protocol rally was being staged.

A screenshot of the supposed Saoradh message was circulated on Twitter, replete with the orange, white and green flag of the Ivory Coast – which is often mistaken for the Irish flag.

The message said: “Calling on all true Republicans. This Friday sees Loyalist lynch mobs assisted by British Crown forces, descend on our town of Dungannon...

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A further insult is that this siege takes place outside our Saoradh office!”

The News Letter tried to authenticate the message last night with Saoradh and the PSNI, but could make no headway.

Now a man called Paddy Gallagher, from the “Saoradh Info Team”, has got in touch to say: “Apologies for the late reply. No, Saoradh did not plan any counter demonstrations despite rumours and false messages purporting to be from Saoradh.”

More from this reporter:

Click here:

Click here:

Click here:

Click here:

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.