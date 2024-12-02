Sinn Fein clobbered by big drop in Irish general election vote; ​border poll plans ‘in tatters’ as results emerge

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald and deputy Michelle O’Neill in a media scrum at the RDS Simmonscourt, Dublin, counting centre

​The Republic’s main opposition party Sinn Fein has taken a much bigger hit at the ballot box than the two governing parties – prompting one critic to brand it “one of the weakest opposition parties in Europe”.

​Ireland is now on course for another Fianna Fail-Fine Gael coalition government after Mary Lou McDonald’s party failed to capitalise on a wave of change sweeping western countries.

Sinn Fein’s share of first preference votes dropped by 5.5% from 2020’s general election – compared to a fall of just 0.1% for Fine Gael and 0.3% for Fianna Fail.

Micheal Martin’s party is on course for the most seats in the Irish parliament, with Fianna Fail and Fine Gael likely to come in just shy of the seats needed to govern.

While almost 60% of the Irish electorate didn’t vote for either party, a range of small left-wing opposition parties will have nowhere near the clout needed in the Dail to form a government.

Undeterred by the numbers, Ms McDonald has announced that the Irish public had given Sinn Fein “a powerful and a strong mandate”, and said she intends to enter talks with left-wing parties. She also said that the 2020 election was “a high water mark” for Sinn Fein.

“It was a historic breakthrough election, and for us to repeat that – and in fact we’ll emerge I believe with more seats than we had – confirms that we have altered the political landscape," the Dublin Central TD said.

Mr Beattie said “it’s clear over the last 12 months that Sinn Fein have no alternative vision for government apart from populist policies that swing left, right and centre dependent on public opinion”.