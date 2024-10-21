Sinn Fein employee resigns after portrait of DUP figure smashed at Belfast City Hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sinn Fein spokesperson has said that a party employee has resigned due to involvement in an incident where a DUP portrait was damaged at Belfast City Hall.

An investigation was launched after the official portrait of former DUP lord mayor Lord Browne of Belfast was damaged at the weekend.

It is believed it happened after an event organised by west Belfast Irish language group Glor Na Mona.

The group denied any knowledge of the portrait vandalism, and condemned it.

Ian Paisley next to the picture of the former Lord Mayor Wallace Browne, with Lord Browne himself

Then later on Monday afternoon, a Sinn Fein spokesperson said: “Today, 21st October, a Sinn Fein employee, who works in the Assembly, made the party chief whip aware of their involvement in an incident regarding a portrait in Belfast City Hall which took place on Saturday 19th October.

“The employee was immediately suspended, and we have notified the PSNI today.

“The employee has now resigned from their employment and their party membership.”

The DUP said the damage occurred after the Glor Na Mona event in the building's Great Hall.

It wondered if the damage was in any way connected to the recent removal of the portrait of Sinn Fein man Niall O Donnghaile from the City Hall, after it emerged that he had sent “inappropriate” messages to a 17-year-old male.

The hall is home to portraits of various former Lord Mayors of the city.

Lord Browne was mayor in 2005/6 (and later went on to become both a peer and an East Belfast MLA).

Dean McCullough, the deputy leader of the DUP on Belfast City Council, said “it appears that a person or persons unknown removed the Lord Wallace Brown portrait from the wall and smashed the glass within the frame”.

He added: “One cannot but question, therefore, if this is in any way linked to the rightful removal of the portrait of former Belfast Lord Mayor, Niall Ó Donnghaile, following yet another Sinn Fein scandal.

"Further, it is worth highlighting that this particular portrait was painted by the renowned Jewish artist, Israel Zohar – again, raising another, serious question...

"Let us be clear, we will not tolerate the portraits of upstanding public servants, and Democratic Unionists, being damaged in our City Hall."

Glor Na Mona told the News Letter: “On the 19th of October, Glór na Móna held a celebratory dinner in City Hall to mark 20 years since the foundation of the organisation.

"Following the formal end of our event, a portrait within city hall was damaged.

"Glór na Móna had no knowledge of this taking place and only became aware of this on Monday the 21st of October when contacted by council staff.

"This is completely contrary to the ethos and principles of our organisation and the spirit of our successful anniversary celebratory event.

"We are extremely disappointed that this took place after what was an incredibly positive evening. We are assisting Belfast City Council with their investigation into the circumstances of this damage.”

Belfast City Council told the News Letter: “The portrait of former Lord Mayor, Lord (Wallace) Browne of Belmont has been removed from public display after it was damaged over the weekend.

“We are currently assessing the extent of the damage and looking into the circumstances which led to the portrait being damaged. No further action has been taken at this time.