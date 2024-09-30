Sinn Fein spin doctors quit over 'unacceptable and wrong' reference for former colleague being investigated for child sex offences
Michael McMonagle, from Limewood Street in Londonderry, last week pleaded guilty to 14 of 15 charges relating to attempted sexual communication with a child.
Upon his arrest – McMonagle was suspended from his job with Sinn Fein and from party membership.
While the police investigation was being conducted, he received references from two of his former colleagues – Seán Mag Uidhir and Caolán McGinley – for a job he had applied for.
Mr Mag Uidhir – a former republican prisoner – was Sinn Fein’s most senior spin doctor here for many years, and well known amongst journalists for being fiercely protective of senior Sinn Fein figures. He was also a director at Belfast Media Group between 2003 and 2008, where he worked as a journalist.
Sinn Fein has said that no authorisation was sought by either individual to provide the references. The party said in a statement: “Following a media inquiry, Sinn Féin was made aware on Wednesday, 25 September that, three months after Michael McMonagle’s employment ended, two former work colleagues were asked for work references in relation to their assessment of his work as a press officer.
“Both provided these references without clearance from Sinn Féin. This was unacceptable and wrong.
“The references were not provided by, or on behalf of Sinn Féin. Permission was not sought, nor would it have been given from the party for the provision of these references or their content.
“In view of the serious nature of this revelation, Sinn Féin undertook an immediate internal process. Before this process concluded, both press officers resigned from their positions and party membership with immediate effect."
Michael McMonagle has yet to be sentenced for the crimes. A pre-sentence report is being prepared and a psychological assessment will also be conducted ahead of sentencing.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.