State pension age: Campaigners call on Government to rule out any further increases

Unite maintains that the state pension age is already too high and is due to rise in the coming years.

Caren Evans, Unite national officer for retired members, said: "Unless the Prime Minister completely rules out raising the state pension age, I believe the odds are firmly in favour of a nasty surprise for middle-aged workers after the election if the Tories win.

"After 13 years of austerity and public sector cuts, the Tories can't be trusted with your state pension. That's why we are demanding rock solid assurances from the Prime Minister ruling out any further rises."

Pension age increase protest.

Jan Shortt, general secretary of the National Pensioners Convention, said: "Workers of today are the pensioners of tomorrow.

"Raising the retirement age when the health of the nation is at its worst is unacceptable.

"It would show a lack of commitment by Government to tackle issues that impact adversely on older people."

Irene Graham, from the Scottish Pensioners Forum, said: "It's important we defeat the Government's plans to introduce 68 as the state pension age for millions of workers aged 44 to 52.

"We don't want the Government to delay the decision, we want them to abandon it.

"It's not too late for the Government to respect and value workers by reversing its plan to raise the state pension age.

"Workers should not pay the price for Government incompetence and corporate greed."