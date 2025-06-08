A Stormont minister has urged the UK Government to allow the terminally ill early access to their state pension.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said it is imperative that Government does more to ensure financial security and dignity for people in their final months of life.

The measure - proposed by the end-of-life charity Marie Curie - would allow terminally ill individuals to claim their state pension based on national insurance contributions, topped up to at least pension credit-level.

Figures from the charity's Dying In Poverty campaign show that around 111,000 people die in poverty each year in the UK, with more than one-in-four working-age individuals facing financial hardship in their final year.

Mr Lyons has written to pensions minister Torsten Bell to press for action.

"It is imperative that we do more to ensure financial security and dignity for people in their final months of life and I am urging Minister Bell to take decisive action on this issue," he said.

"A terminal diagnosis should not be accompanied by the added burden of financial hardship but unfortunately this is the stark - and unacceptable - reality for too many.

" Marie Curie's compassionate and practical solution would allow terminally ill individuals to access the state pension early, providing much-needed financial stability and some peace of mind during the most difficult of times."

On March 31, the Northern Ireland Assembly unanimously backed a private member's motion urging the UK to implement legislative changes that would enable those with a terminal diagnosis to access their state pension early.

Mr Lyons said he has committed to engaging with the Department for Work and Pensions on behalf of those diagnosed with a terminal illness and to advocating for greater support.

He added: "I am urging the UK Government to act swiftly and compassionately to deliver meaningful change on early access to state pensions.

"No one should be facing their final months with the added burden of financial distress and I will continue to press for a fair and compassionate system that meets the needs of those who are most vulnerable."

A government spokesperson said: "No-one should suffer financial hardship because of a health condition, especially people nearing the end of life.

"And our special rules unlock early access to certain benefits and support systems for those nearing the end of their lives.