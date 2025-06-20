Tariffs and gender-based violence on agenda for North South Ministerial Council

Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly are due to chair a meeting of the North South Ministerial Council (NSMC) in Armagh.

The leaders of the governments of Ireland and Northern Ireland will discuss the impact of international tariffs on their respective economies during a major summit on Friday.

International trade shocks are high on the agenda as Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O'Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly are due to chair a meeting of the North South Ministerial Council (NSMC) in Armagh.

It will be the first time the Irish Cabinet meets collectively with the Northern Ireland Executive since the formation of the Dublin Government.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Tanaiste Simon Harris are among members of the Irish Government attending the 29th plenary meeting of the body.

Mr Martin, who also attended the British-Irish Council in Newcastle , Co Down , last week, said he welcomed that the NSMC was also being held in Northern Ireland .

"Today's meeting is an opportunity to discuss areas of shared focus and ambition across our two administrations, North and South, as outlined in our respective programmes for government, including on this occasion the challenges of tackling gender-based violence, and the opportunities to work more effectively across the island to achieve that aim," he said.

"The meeting is also an opportunity to consider the wider context in which business and trade on this island function and how we can respectively and jointly ensure economic opportunity for all parts of the island into the future.

"The ongoing work of the NSMC and of all ministers present is vital to harnessing the full potential of our shared island and enhancing co-operation, connection and mutual understanding across communities. I look forward to our discussions with Executive counterparts to further co-operation and help deliver tangible positive outcomes North and South."

Mr Harris said he was anticipating a "substantive and productive exchange of views" across a range of important issues.

"We will be continuing the very good conversations we had at the British-Irish Council summit in Co Down last week, the latest in what are regular and ongoing contacts between the two administrations, at both political and official level," he said.

"Much has changed since we last met in this format, in September, with events in the international sphere meaning that we are all dealing with a very different set of challenges than before.

"One of the issues of most concern right now is the application by the US of international trade tariffs, and the potentially serious implications for our respective economies, and for the island as a whole.