TUV Conference: The DUP’s decision to appoint a panel to consult views on the protocol has been mocked by Jim Allister

​Speaking to the TUV conference in Cookstown on Saturday, Mr Allister said Rishi Sunak’s deal to reform the NI Protocol had not removed the essence of the trade frontier.

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Mar 2023, 07:53 BST- 1 min read

In a speech that was repeatedly interrupted by applause, Mr Allister said that “while others have dithered and equivocated and wondered if they could even present the Windsor Framework as the Windsor Park Framework, TUV was clear: there are no changes of substance only tinkering”.

Mr Allister said of the DUP panel that is due to report back this week: “When you are abandoned to a foreign customs code that decrees GB a foreign country and put under foreign laws and court, then, no unionist leader should need a panel to consult on the acceptability of such hostile annexation.”

Mr Allister said: “To accept the Windsor Whitewash is also to win the booby prize of a Sinn Fein first minister. No thanks. TUV is clear, she who says there was ‘no alternative’ to the murder of our kith and kin, and thereby justifies every cruel, wicked IRA murder, is not fit and cannot be made fit to be first minister. TUV is not in the business of facilitating, but rather opposing, Sinn Fein rule.”

TUV leader Jim Allister speaking during the TUV party conference at the Royal Hotel in Cookstown, Co Tyrone. Picture date: Saturday March 25, 2023.
TUV leader Jim Allister speaking during the TUV party conference at the Royal Hotel in Cookstown, Co Tyrone. Picture date: Saturday March 25, 2023.
TUV leader Jim Allister speaking during the TUV party conference at the Royal Hotel in Cookstown, Co Tyrone. Picture date: Saturday March 25, 2023.
