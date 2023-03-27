In a speech that was repeatedly interrupted by applause, Mr Allister said that “while others have dithered and equivocated and wondered if they could even present the Windsor Framework as the Windsor Park Framework, TUV was clear: there are no changes of substance only tinkering”.

Mr Allister said of the DUP panel that is due to report back this week: “When you are abandoned to a foreign customs code that decrees GB a foreign country and put under foreign laws and court, then, no unionist leader should need a panel to consult on the acceptability of such hostile annexation.”

Mr Allister said: “To accept the Windsor Whitewash is also to win the booby prize of a Sinn Fein first minister. No thanks. TUV is clear, she who says there was ‘no alternative’ to the murder of our kith and kin, and thereby justifies every cruel, wicked IRA murder, is not fit and cannot be made fit to be first minister. TUV is not in the business of facilitating, but rather opposing, Sinn Fein rule.”