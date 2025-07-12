You knew you were getting closer to the action in Dromara on the Twelfth because more and more flags began to appear by the roadside.

Gavin Beck, Worshipful District Master Lower Iveagh District LOL No 1, said around 4,500 people were on parade watched by up to 12,000 spectators.

"It was fantastic to see," he said. "The route is just over a mile long and it was thronged on both sides four and five deep in places.

"It is a picturesque village - if you take a look around you, you can see the mourne mountains. Where else would you want to be on a day like that?"

From left: Brothers Jack and Richard Baird, Johnny Martin, Aaron Butler have all been friends since school and still maintain their friendship through the Orange. Pictured here at Dromara assembly field.

As people began to gather in the assembly field in the morning, sons of the land arrived with their young families in rugged four-wheel-drives, polished to within an inch of their lives.

POPULAR WITH YOUNG MEN

It was striking just how many young men in their twenties and early thirties were gathered in small groups, enjoying the craic.

A strong commonality was that they had all been together since school.

Welcome home! A lodge enters into the demonstration field in Dromara after walking from one side of the village to the other past thousands of supporters.

Paul Wilkinson was there with two friends from Banbridge District No 7 who all grew up on the same housing estate.

"There is great camaraderie and togetherness," he said. "At different times when men are down on their luck with maybe personal or health issues, you see how the lodge rallies around and helps that person. That is rife throughout the orange."

David Blakely, Ryan Bready, Brian Shilliday and Kyle McCracken, are members of Lisnamulligan Lodge in Rathfriland.

All in their twenties, they went to Rathfriland High School together. "It is part of our heritage - it has the respect and culture we love in this country," said Ryan.

Once heard never forgotten: The famed lambeg drums arrive at the demonstration field in Dromara on full throttle.

Lodge members Jack Baird, Richard Baird, Johnny Martin, Aaron Butler have known each other for 12 years, beginning in school. The reason they persist with their membership was simple: "It is tradition and culture - your father and your grandfather are here," they said.

George McNeill, Treasurer of Ballymacormick Purple Star 793, Dromore, says they have 73 members and 75% are under 30. Younger members are attracted by the many activities base in the hall he said - a Community Association, Dromore NI Supporters Club and a men's walking club.

"Camaraderie is the key thing. We have no hot heads - we are all sensible fellas," he added.

COPING WITH THE HEAT

From left: Georgia and Nigel McGowan and Eli and Philip Grattan enjoy the shade as they inspect the parade in Dromara.

Throughout the day a premium was set on shade - whether from a marquee, tree, building or hedge.

UUP peer Lord Empey was glad that his Belfast lodge was visiting Co Down for the day.

"I am so glad to feel that cool breeze coming across the hills, he said. "And that there is not so much tarmac to absorb the heat."

Notable this year were several men proudly carrying babies or small toddlers in their arms. The elder statesman of the lodges were shielded from the sun in spacious jeeps or people carriers in the procession.

As lodges arrived in the demonstration field an unusual spectacle played out - instead of spreading out as usual people congregated around the edges of the fields to take advantage of shade from trees.

One car thermometer registered the temperature at 26.5C while a mobile phone said 25C.

A feast for the eyes at the assembly field in Dromara on 12 July, as the banners line up to be marched out of the field.

SORCHA EASTWOOD’S FIRST TWELFTH

Lagan Valley MP Sorcha Eastwood proudly told the News Letter she was there to enjoy her first ever Twelfth - dressed in red white and blue.

"The reception has been incredible,” she said. “People have showcased the best of their culture and who they are, and it's been really special to take in my first Twelfth," she said.

"It was lovely to see so many friends on parade. A few people that I didn't know reached out their hand and said 'it is really good to have you here'.”

Regarding her bright blue dress and the red white and blue flowers strung around her neck she smiled: "I always dress for the occasion - in for a penny in for a pound. Today was fantastic and I will definitely be back."

District Secretary John Wilkinson gave special thanks to the vendors who fed the crowds, the PSNI for managing traffic and Lisburn and Castlereagh Borough Council for providing toilets and bins. "It just would not have happened without them," he said.