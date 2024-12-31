Ulster Unionist councillor Darryl Wilson who was passed over for MLA seat quits the party

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Ulster Unionist councillor has quit the party to sit instead as an independent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In announcing his resignation, Darryl Wilson said that 2024 had been an “enlightening” year, while his erstwhile party issued a statement saying it was “disappointed” with his decision.

He was first elected to his seat in Ballymoney, part of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, in 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then he topped the poll there in 2019 before comfortably being returned in 2023 with 1,255 first-preference votes.

Councillor Darryl Wilson, in a photo he shared alongside his resignation message

The 2023 result made him, by a very clear margin, the highest-polling UUP man on the council.

Once Robin Swann won his seat as an MP in the 2024 General Election it left his former MLA seat in North Antrim vacant – and councillor Wilson put his name forward for it.

But the party selected Colin Crawford as MLA instead – a relative unknown who had only been elected to a council seat in Ballymena one year prior with 969 first-preference votes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time, councillor Wilson had shared the news that he had been passed over for selection online “with a heavy heart”, saying: “My unwavering support and dedication to our party and constituents have been the cornerstone of my political career.

"I have worked relentlessly to address the needs and concerns of all, striving to make a positive impact in our area.

"It is therefore deeply saddening, disillusioning and heartbreaking to face this outcome...

“I will make use of the upcoming holiday period to reflect on recent events, consult my family, friends and loved ones to plot my course for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood Doug Beattie, the then-party leader, had favoured the idea of councillor Wilson taking Robin Swann’s old MLA seat.

Mere weeks later Mr Beattie quit as leader, complaining of “irreconcilable differences between myself and party officers” and “inability to influence and shape the party”.

Writing today on Facebook, councillor Wilson announced his departure from the UUP fold altogether.

"After 12 years of dedication to the Ulster Unionist Party, I have made the decision to resign my membership,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This choice follows much reflection, particularly after a challenging yet enlightening year in 2024.

“During my time with the UUP, I had the privilege of working alongside many exceptional individuals, many of whom I am proud to call friends.

"As a committed Unionist, I believe firmly that Northern Ireland should remain an integral part of the United Kingdom. I am equally passionate about fostering fair, transparent, and inclusive politics, and remain deeply committed to the Unionist cause.

“Looking ahead, I will continue to serve as an independent member of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, a role I am honored to hold.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UUP said in a statement: “The Ulster Unionist Party want to thank councillor Darryl Wilson for his contributions over recent years, both within Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and his wider political activity for the party.