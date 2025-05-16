Unions blast timing of Education Minister Paul Givan's school inspection plans

The timing of a proposal which could see teachers in Northern Ireland fined for not taking part in school inspections has been labelled "disappointing" by a teaching organisation.

The Northern Ireland Teachers' Council said Education Minister Paul Givan's announcement of a public consultation could destabilise "fragile" negotiations over workload.

Mr Givan announced on Thursday the consultation on proposals to strengthen co-operation with the inspection process across schools.

The consultation sets out proposals to change the law to protect inspection by making it an offence to obstruct the inspection process. This includes a fine of up to £2,500.

DUP Education Minister Paul Givan has been criticised over his timing.

The public consultation points out that Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK where obstructing or non-cooperation with inspection is possible without sanction.

It also points out that the other jurisdictions in the UK and Ireland have not had to resort to prosecution.

Mark McTaggart is secretary of the NI Teachers' Council , an umbrella organisation for the five largest teaching unions.

He said: "While the announcement of the proposals to change the law to protect inspection by making it an offence to obstruct the inspection process by Minister Givan yesterday has come as no surprise to the Northern Ireland Teachers' Council , it is disappointing that this announcement comes in the middle of ongoing work agreed as part of the outworkings of the latest pay deal.

"An independent panel has been set up to tackle issues around teacher workload that is to report in November.

"We would encourage the minister to wait for the outcome of this review before engaging in such a consultation which has the potential to destabilise an already fragile situation."

Teachers in Northern Ireland accepted a new pay offer last month, removing the threat of strike action in schools.

As part of the agreement, an independent review to cover all aspects of workload was commissioned.

Setting out the public consultation on strengthening inspection processes across schools and other education and training organisations, Mr Givan said he wanted to bring Northern Ireland into line with the rest of the UK and Ireland .

He said: "Inspections are crucial for ensuring every young person and child has access to a good quality education.

"They provide independent assessments of the quality of education and contribute to school improvement by identifying areas where schools need to enhance their provision.

"The absence of inspection during the past decade, means many schools may not have been identified to receive the support they need to improve.

"This impacts on all learners but impacts most on those children and young people who are disadvantaged and vulnerable.

He added: "Inspections must be allowed to operate effectively and as intended.

"That is why I am proposing to bring forward a standalone Bill to remove any ambiguity from our current legislation and create an absolute requirement to cooperate with inspection."

Mr Givan said: "School Inspection is about empowering our teaching workforce to improve the quality of education and safeguard our children and young people.

"Inspection helps us to understand what is working well and where support is required.

"It provides assurances to the public that our schools and other education and training establishments are providing quality education.

"It also helps to ensure appropriate child protection arrangements are in place and that basic requirements around teaching and delivering the curriculum are being met. It is a vital process for all our learners.

"A failure to safeguard inspection, is a failure to safeguard our children. I encourage all those with an interest in this important area especially parents across Northern Ireland to contribute to the consultation."