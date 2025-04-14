US President Trump congratulates Rory McIlroy on Masters victory - and the 'stamina and courage' it took to win
McIlroy is the first European player to have won the Grand Slam of all four major titles, joining an elite club populated by greats of the sport Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.
The US President – who recently played golf with Rory McIlroy – told Fox News : “I have to congratulate Rory”.
Addressing reporters on Air Force One he said: “That took tremendous courage. He was having a hard time, but it showed great guts and stamina and courage.
“People have no idea how tough that is. He came back. It's better for him that it happened that way because that showed real courage to have come back from what could've been a tragedy – it was amazing”.
Last month he praised the County Down man during St Patrick’s Day events at the White House, calling him “a talented player” and “a great guy”.
“I love Rory I think Rory’s great, he’s a great golfer,” he said in the Oval Office as part of an engagement with Irish premier Micheal Martin.
“He just won two weeks ago, he’s a great guy, I played golf with him three weeks ago and he’s really fantastic player.
“He’s in good form too, when he played with me he played very well I can tell you. Rory is certainly one of the favourites, he’s a very talented player.”
President Trump was presented with a pennant from Royal Portrush Golf Club during a meeting with Northern Ireland politicians last month.
Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly met Mr Trump as part of the St Patrick's Day festivities in Washington DC, where he posed for photographs with her as she presented him the personalized flag from the North Coast club.
The politician said the president spoke briefly about the “historic relationship” between the US and Northern Ireland, and that he also referenced Portrush hosting one of golf's most prestigious championships later this year - The Open.
