UUP councillor quits over 'grave errors' on Irish language - and the role of women in the party

Ulster Unionist councillor Linzi McLaren has quit the party, citing concerns about its direction on issues such as the Irish language and the role of women in the party.

Former police officer Linzi McLaren will also stand down as a councillor in Ards and North Down, rather than sitting as an independent – allowing the party to replace her.

Ms McLaren is on the liberal wing of the party, and has raised concerns about the political direction it has taken since Mr Beattie stood down over a year ago.

She also has concerns about the lack of female representation in the party, which currently only has one woman in its MLA team.

The Ards and North Down councillor told the News Letter that she did not feel that her “progressive aspirations” were supported by colleagues or the party hierarchy.

In a statement to the News Letter on her resignation, Ms McLaren said it would be “disingenuous for me to continue as an independent councillor and disrespectful to voters, given I was elected as an Ulster Unionist”.

She said she wanted to give the party a chance to co-opt someone into her seat, allowing them enough time to establish themselves before the next election. “It has been the privilege of my life to represent the people of Holywood and Clandeboye and I wish the next representative every success”, she said. The former UUP member said she was inspired to become involved in politics by Doug Beattie's “vision for the party and a Northern Ireland for all” - adding that she still held him in the “highest and deepest regard”. However, she said that “for quite some time now, I have been very concerned about the direction the party is heading, but perhaps more importantly, the direction of unionism.

“I believe political unionism has made grave errors in terms of the Irish language and inclusiveness. Unionism is much more that Protestantism and loyalism, and yet pro-Union voters who do not subscribe to those identities, find themselves politically homeless.

“I no longer feel I fit comfortably within political unionism, or that my progressive aspirations are supported or welcomed”, she said.

Ms McLaren also said she is “very concerned about the representation of women and the voice afforded to them within the party” - and said an opportunity has now been missed for a female MLA in North Down. She had been the only woman in the party’s council team.

“I have always been determined to retain my integrity and moral courage, very often in the face of abuse and condemnation. My decision is one of principle”, she added.

A UUP spokesperson said: “Cllr Linzi McLaren informed us in recent days that she is resigning from the Party and her seat on Ards and North Down Borough Council.

“We thank Linzi for her service and support throughout her time as a Councillor for Holywood and Clandeboye. She proved herself a very capable individual, winning her seat with an increased vote, a clear reflection of the trust placed in her by the local community.