UVF show of strength: Ulster Unionists say PSNI need resources and 'leadership' to combat criminal activity

The police are investigating a UVF show of strength in East Belfast on Saturday.

Police should be provided with the necessary resources, tools and leadership to combat paramiltarism according to the UUP, as questions mount about the PSNI’s approach to policing a huge UVF paramilitary display in East Belfast on Saturday.

The PSNI have claimed that the event “passed off without incident” – despite the obvious paramilitary trappings at the parade. They say they are reviewing evidence gathered at the event.

The policing operation appears to have been in line with what would be put in place for a normal band parade. Around 1,500 attended – many of whom were dressed in uniform white shirts, ties and black trousers.

The parade was organised by the 36th (Ulster) Division Memorial Association in memory of Robert 'Squeak' Seymour.

It is being viewed as an endorsement of the new UVF leadership in East Belfast, which was appointed by the wider leadership based in the Shankill Road area of the city. The illegal organisation has been involved in various ‘transition’ programmes since the Belfast Agreement in 1998, but its members are still involved in criminality such as extortion and drug dealing.

An Ulster Unionist Party spokesperson told the News Letter: “Paramilitarism is unacceptable and has no place in society, whether on Newtownards Road, Falls Road or anywhere else.

“These self-appointed brigadiers inflict misery and rule communities through fear.

“It is crucial that we provide our police force with the resources, tools and leadership needed to combat criminal activity and encourage communities to come forward with information”.