Vast bulk of SDLP voters will transfer to the Alliance Party in upcoming May 18 council election, poll finds

The principal finding of the poll – carried out by Belfast firm SMR – was that Sinn Fein looked set to emerge as the number one party on the Province’s councils in the May 18 election.

SDLP and Alliance logos

But it also looked at where people will give their second-preference votes – with results which some may find eyebrow-raising.

It says that 51% of those who vote DUP #1 will give their next vote to the UUP, followed by 21% who will give it to the TUV, and 14% who will give it to Alliance.

For voters who choose Sinn Fein #1, 49% will give their second preference votes to the SDLP, then 25% to Alliance, and 24% to 'other'.

For Alliance voters, 37% will give their second votes to 'other', 29% to SDLP, and 19% to UUP.

For UUP voters, 39% will give their second votes to the DUP, 21% to the TUV, and 14% to Alliance.

And for SDLP voters, some 66% of them will give their second votes to Alliance, 23% to 'other', and 8% to UUP.

