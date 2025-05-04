The Civic Service for the 80th Anniversary of VE Day at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast today.

​A special Service of Thanksgiving took place in St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast today as 80th anniversary VE Day celebrations began across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victory in Europe Day is celebrated on 8 May to mark the date on which the Allies formally accepted Nazi Germany's surrender in 1945 after World War II.

The date marked the end of six years of horrific global war, instigated by Adolf Hitler, involving most nations of the world and resulting in some 80 million deaths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Major events are planned across Northern Ireland this week to mark the significance and gravity of the anniversary.

Yesterday First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly attended a special service in St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast, led by the Dean of Belfast, the Very Rev Stephen Forde.

The service was organised by the Cathedral in partnership with HM Lord Lieutenant of the County Borough of Belfast, Dame Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle, the Northern Ireland War Memorial Museum and the preacher was Rev Dr John Alderdice, President of the Methodist Church in Ireland.

The sacrifices of WWII will be remembered this week as the King and Queen lead the nation in events to mark the anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The words of Sir Winston Churchill's 1945 victory speech, spoken by actor Timothy Spall, will begin the VE Day commemorations, which will feature displays by the Red Arrows, appearances by senior royals and street parties across the UK.

Thousands of people are expected to line the streets of central London on Bank Holiday Monday to hear the performance of Churchill's speech, as well as taking in a military procession and a flypast.

rime Minister Keir Starmer described the 80th anniversary as "a moment of national unity".

Writing in the Daily Mirror, he said: "It will be a moment to remember. A chance to applaud the lion-hearted generation that defeated Nazi evil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But also an opportunity to honour those who follow in their footsteps and serve in our forces today.

"Because, just like the VE Day heroes, they sacrifice so much to keep our country safe."

In 1945, Sir Winston told Britons: "This is not victory of a party or of any class.

"It's a victory of the great British nation as a whole."

The Met Office forecasts that temperatures will reach a maximum of 15C or 16C on England's south coast on Monday, but said northern parts of the UK would "struggle to get into the double figures".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There may be some rain on Monday in central London , forecasters said.

Alan Kennett , a 100-year-old Normandy veteran, has the honour of starting the procession involving more than 1,300 members of the Armed Forces and youth groups.

They are set to march down Whitehall , through Admiralty Arch and up The Mall towards Buckingham Palace.

Representatives of the Ukrainian military, selected from the UK armed forces' training programme for Ukrainian recruits Operation Interflex, will also take part.

The Cenotaph will be dressed in Union flags.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The procession begins after Mr Kennett receives the Commonwealth War Graves' Torch For Peace by air cadet Warrant Officer Emmy Jones .

The King, Queen, Sir Keir and Second World War veterans will be on a platform on the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace.

Members of the Royal Family are later expected to make an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the RAF flypast.

Large crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace in 1945 to catch a glimpse of King George VI , Queen Elizabeth , and Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The young Princess Elizabeth sneaked out into the streets to join the celebrating crowds and later spoke of being swept up in a "tide of happiness and relief".

Following Queen Elizabeth II's death in 2022, this year will be the first landmark VE Day commemoration without any of the royals who stood on the balcony that day.

Street parties will be held in towns and cities across the UK as part of the special events - including community tea parties, 1940s dress-up events, and gatherings aboard Second World War warships.

Local authorities throughout the country have offered support for communities and organisations wishing to hold a VE Day street party, with some councils like Portsmouth waiving fees to close roads for the celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Palace of Westminster, the Shard, Lowther Castle in Penrith , Manchester Printworks, Cardiff Castle and Belfast City Hall are among hundred of buildings across the country which will be lit up from 9pm on Tuesday to mark the big day.

A new display of almost 30,000 ceramic poppies at the Tower of London is also set to form another touching tribute.

The poppies have been set to resemble a wound to reflect the long-lasting sacrifices made during the war.

A service at Westminster Abbey will begin with a national two-minute silence of reflection and remembrance on Thursday, where veterans will be part of the congregation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horse Guards Parade will then hold a live celebratory concert to round off the commemorations.

Pubs and bars have also been granted permission to stay open for longer to mark the anniversary.

Venues in England and Wales which usually close at 11pm will be able to keep serving for an extra two hours to celebrate.