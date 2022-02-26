War in ‘breadbasket of Europe’ could hit food supplies in NI warns Sir Jeffrey

The escalating conflict promises to disrupt food supplies in Ukraine, and possibly in western Russia too – and these areas are huge exporters of basic foodstuffs, with Ukraine alone being the fifth biggest exporter of wheat on Earth.

According to the Financial Times, Russia and Ukraine together account for 80% of all the world’s sunflower oil production, a third of the world’s wheat exports, and a fifth of global corn trade – and the looming chaos will push already soaring prices of essential goods higher still.

Sir Jeffrey (inset) said: “The Russian invasion isn’t just some far-flung conflict, but will have a direct impact on the lives of people here.

Handout photo issued by Maia Mikhaluk of damage to property in Kyiv, Ukraine, caused by an explosion during Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Issue date: Friday February 25, 2022.

“It creates a perfect storm in relation to food prices and once again demonstrates the importance of securing our food supply.”

He warned that NI’s climate change bill stands to “decimate our largest industry and jeopardise our food security”.

Meanwhile explosions have been heard in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, and the government has urged residents to arm themselves with petrol bombs. There are also reports that as many as 18,000 machine guns have been given out to citizens.

NI Christian missionaries in Ukraine and those with ties to the country have made a plea to the public to pray.

Meanwhile Sir Reg Empey lashed out at the government over the fact that four of the UK’s six new destroyers are unable to leave their docks, saying that Vladimir Putin is “laughing at us in Britain when he sees a debacle like this”.

