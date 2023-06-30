News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

​ 'Whether its the economy or moral issues this Conservative government is bankrupt' - Edwin Poots damns the Tories after sex ed abortion vote

​Former DUP leader Edwin Poots has hit out at the Conservatives after the party overwhelmingly backed a decision to teach Northern Irish school pupils about their right to have abortions.
By Adam Kula
Published 30th Jun 2023, 17:49 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 17:49 BST

Mr Poots said that both in terms of traditional fiscal conservativism and traditional moral conservatism, the party has now shown itself to be “bankrupt”.

In the latest example of the Tories over-ruling the views of local politicians, this week the party opted to enforce what will amount to a new curriculum for Northern Irish schools.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The lessons must be in accordance with a 2018 report from a UN body called The Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW).

Edwin PootsEdwin Poots
Edwin Poots
Most Popular

That report condemned Northern Ireland for its strict anti-abortion laws and demanded they be torn up, saying that they could amount to “torture” of women.

But as well as pushing for abortion law liberalisation, it also took aim at “the patriarchy”, “discriminatory gender stereotypes portraying a woman’s primary role as that of mother”, and “religious condemnation of women who undergo an abortion”.

It concluded that a new school curriculum should come into effect for NI, covering “contraceptive use, safe abortion and post-abortion care”.

In 2019 the Tory government pledged to meet these demands.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Then on Wednesday this week the government put the matter to a vote.

Some 237 Conservative MPs voted in favour, while only 20 voted against (alongside the DUP).

Mr Poots told the News Letter: “Everybody believes they’re going to lose the next election, and very few have any sympathy with them for that.

"They’ve had an opportunity for 13 years to drive a conservative agenda in terms of taxation (we have higher taxation), in terms of debt (the debt has passed GDP for the first time ever).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"So whether it’s fiscally, or whether it’s morally, this Conservative government is bankrupt.

"It has caused devastation in the UK, it has broken up the UK, and here we have it interfering in some stuff which should be focussed on at home, as opposed to in schools.

"That’s a travesty whenever they get involved in people’s home lives. It’s something government would do well to stay out of.”

Related topics:Edwin PootsDUPGDPMPs