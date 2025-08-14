A 44 year old man has died from his injuries following a fall from an electric scooter

A man has died from his injuries

It has been confirmed that a 44 year old man has died from his injuries after Lisburn rtc

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has confirmed a 44-year-old man has died from his injuries following a single-vehicle collision in Lisburn on Saturday, August 9

Police received a report at approximately 6.45pm that a male had fallen from an electric scooter in the Ravernet Road area.

No other vehicle was involved.

Officers attended, alongside colleagues from partner emergency services, and he was taken to hospital.

Roads Policing Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Police Service Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Sadly, he has since passed away in hospital from these injuries.

Our officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries.