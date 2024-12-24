A woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s have died following separate road traffic collisions

Ballyconnell Road area of Derrylin.

The woman who died was involved in a single vehicle road traffic collision in the Ballyconnell Road area of Derrylin

It had earlier been reported that a man died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in the Moylagh Road area of Beragh

Referring to the Derrylin incident, Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report shortly after 10.50pm on Monday, 23rd December, that a silver Vauxhall Astra had been involved in a collision.

“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services. Sadly, a passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

“The Ballyconnell Road has now reopened after being closed overnight.

“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries.

You can call 101 and quote reference 1642 of 23/12/24 or report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."

Speaking on the Beragh RTC Inspector Cherith Adair, said: “Police received a report shortly after 7.50am on Monday, 23rd December, that a lorry had been involved in a collision.