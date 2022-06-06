Advanced warning about Enterprise train temporary line closure

A statement from Translink adds that a normal train timetable will operate between Belfast and Drogheda.

It adds that due to the engineering works between Drogheda and Howth / Howth Junction & Donaghmede stations on Saturday 11th June, Irish Rail has arranged bus substitution services to transfer passengers from Drogheda to Dublin Connolly station.

Bus transfers will also be in operation for passengers travelling between Dublin Connolly station and Drogheda

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A train

The bus substitutions will leave Dublin Connolly at the published train times, with a revised timetable operating between Drogheda and Belfast Lanyon Place Station.

We would advise passengers to allow extra time at Dublin Connolly station for their return journey.