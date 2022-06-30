Ainslie Gordon: PSNI release image of second motorcyclist who 'may have been riding' nearby at time of fatal collision - PSNI keen to speak to rider of a blue and white coloured Suzuki GSXR motorcycle

Police have reiterated their appeal for information and witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the Aughrim Road, Magherafelt on Tuesday 7th June 2022.

By Gemma Murray
Thursday, 30th June 2022, 10:09 am
Latest picture from PSNI of second motorcyclist
Latest picture from PSNI of second motorcyclist

The collision involved a red Massey Ferguson tractor and a black Triumph Daytona motorbike which occurred shortly after 8.30pm.

Ainslie Gordon, 49, from Cookstown in Co Tyrone, died in hospital from his injuries following the collision.

Sergeant Joanne Boyd from the Collision Investigation Unit (CIU) said officers are especially keen for the rider of a blue and white coloured Suzuki GSXR motorcycle to contact them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Ainslie Gordon

“We are particularly interested in speaking with the motorcyclist in this image who may have been riding with Mr Gordon around the time the collision took place.

"We are appealing to the rider or someone who may recognise the motorcycle with its distinctive dark coloured screen and blue seat cowl on the pillion seat to contact us.

“Our enquiries and investigation are continuing and we would ask anyone with any information which can assist us to contact 101 quoting reference number 1977 07/06/22.”

ALSO READ - Tributes flood in for 'dedicated bandsman and one of the best' - memorial parade to be held for Ainslie Gordon on Saturday

PSNI