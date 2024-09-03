Speeding car

Police are appealing for information following a car pursuit which began in the vicinity of A1 near Hillsborough before ending in the town yesterday, Monday 2nd September.

In a statement the PSNI say that officers witnessed a black Hyundai Santa Fe acting suspiciously at around 3.20pm.

But when police tried to stop the car, the male driver made off in the direction of Hillsborough, and a short pursuit ensued.

The vehicle then collided with a house in the Park Street area of Hillsborough a short time later and the driver made off on foot.

The house was damaged.

Police would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or who seen a man in a dark coat with an orange stripe in the area at around 3.30pm to contact Police on 101 and quote reference 1014 02/09/24.

Officers would also appeal to anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to contact them.