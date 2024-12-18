Belfast gridlock: Taxis in bus lanes on four streets won't make a difference, says MLA as roads bosses still refuse to answer questions

Allowing taxis to use bus lanes on four Belfast streets in a single area won’t make a difference, a city MLA says.

East Belfast representative Peter McReynolds has called on the authorities to reverse the temporary move, arguing it will confuse motorists and put cyclists in danger but won’t make a dent in the city’s congestion problems.

His comments came as the Department for Infrastructure remained silent over why so few streets have been chosen for the change.

Indeed, officials wouldn’t even say how long the temporary bus lane move will last, despite the News Letter demanding answers from them for the second day in a row.

The temporary change takes in Great Victoria Street, Shaftesbury Square, Bruce Street and Dublin Road. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

From 6am today, taxis have been able to use bus lanes on Great Victoria Street, Bruce Street, Dublin Road and Shaftesbury Square.

The four roads connect and are little more than a loop in a single part of the city centre.

Cabs carrying a roof sign, taxi plates and a fare meter are able to drive in bus lanes without being penalised, as are limos and similar vehicles travelling for weddings, funerals and chauffeur services.

Wheelchair-accessible taxis and black cabs were already able to use bus lanes.

Taxis are permitted to use a number of bus lanes in Belfast city centre over the Christmas period. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Unveiling the change yesterday, Infrastructure Minister said it was a method to combat congestion over the Christmas period.

But Alliance MLA Peter McReynolds thinks it’s too little to make a difference.

"This approach will not address the congestion issues we are facing,” he said. “Instead, it will only reduce the efficiency of public transport, increase danger for cyclists and cause confusion for motorists.

“Unfortunately, the Minister has continually opted to pursue this approach despite concerns from many groups arguing that it is not a permanent solution and will change very little in reality."

East Belfast MLA Peter McReynolds says the change won't make a difference to Belfast's gridlock problems.

Mr McReynolds wants to see the number of cars on the road reduced through better public transport, cycling and pedestrian connections, and thinks the bus lane move instead encourages the use of private vehicles over the bust Christmas period at the expense.