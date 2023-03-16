News you can trust since 1737
Belfast road now reopened after smoke found pouring from manhole

A section of the Upper Newtownards Road in east Belfast has now reopened – after smoke was seen pouring out of a manhole.

By Gemma Murray
Published 16th Mar 2023, 11:38 GMT- 1 min read

Emergency services were rushed to the scene and an investigation was understood to have been under way to see whether this was linked to the gas network.

A short time ago a PSNI spokesman confirmed that ‘the Upper Newtownards Road in east Belfast has reopened’.

The area affected had been from Earlswood Road to Eastleigh Drive.

Earlier motorists are advised to take another route for their journey this morning and to note that the traffic lights at Sandown Road are not operational.

Firefighters and Northern Ireland Electricity engineers on Newtownards Road in Ballyhackamore. A section of the road was closed after reports of smoke coming from a manhole. Picture date: Thursday March 16, 2023.
