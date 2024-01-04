Co Armagh road closed in both directions after traffic collision and motorists asked to exercise caution
Road users are advised that the Forkhill Road in Cloghoge is currently closed in both directions following a road traffic collision near the junction with Ayallogue Road.
A statement from the PSNI asks motorists to ‘please exercise caution and seek an alternative route for your journey’.