Translink has announced that they will be offering a revised timetable from Monday, January 10, due to reduced passenger numbers.

The move comes after increasing levels of infection in Northern Ireland from the omicron variant after the holiday period.

Translink have also stated that by revising the timetable, they will be able to put contingency plans in place due to the increasing levels of staff absences from Covid.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company says that this will give passengers a level of certainty to plan their bus and rail services with confidence.

Why are Translink changing their timetables?

There are a few reasons, including diminished footfall on public transport due to the pandemic and concern around staff shortages.

Translink will be offering a revised timetable from Monday, 10, January.

Ian Campbell, Translink Director of Service Operations said; “The revised timetables allow us to maintain service levels, prioritising school and peak time services and ensuring overall geographic coverage of the network is retained to enable people to continue to travel safely.

“We continue to make our network and services safe with the use of extensive cleaning and sanitising of our vehicles and stations using anti-viral products; putting a wide range of customer communications in place; as well as ensuring our services are well ventilated.

“We would remind everyone that you must, by law, wear a face covering on public transport. The NI Executive recently announced changes to the regulations regarding exemptions and it will be important for everyone to familiarise themselves with changes to the legislation.

“We also encourage everyone to practice good hand hygiene, keep windows open where possible on board, socially distance when possible and use contactless payments to minimise interaction, so together, we can keep everyone safe and limit the spread of the virus."

Where can I find information on the new timetable?

Customers are being asked to make themselves aware of the latest changes by using the Journey planner app or visiting the Translink website here.

For anyone who cannot calling the contact centre on 028 90 66 66 30.