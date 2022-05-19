Cyclist sustains head and leg injuries in city collision - PSNI appeal for witnesses

The collision happened on the evening of Wednesday 18 May.

Inspector McCullagh said: “Shortly before 9pm it was reported that a cyclist in his 20s was struck by a car in the area.

“Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Cliftonville Road - Google maps

“The male was taken to hospital for treatment to head and leg injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time."