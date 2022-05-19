Cyclist sustains head and leg injuries in city collision - PSNI appeal for witnesses

The collision happened on the evening of Wednesday 18 May.
Inspector McCullagh said: “Shortly before 9pm it was reported that a cyclist in his 20s was struck by a car in the area.
“Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
“The male was taken to hospital for treatment to head and leg injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time."
Inspector McCullagh added: "We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage available to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1723 of 18/05/22."