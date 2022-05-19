Cyclist sustains head and leg injuries in city collision - PSNI appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing for information following a serious one-vehicle road traffic collision on the Cliftonville Road, Belfast.

By Gemma Murray
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 2:06 pm

The collision happened on the evening of Wednesday 18 May.

Inspector McCullagh said: “Shortly before 9pm it was reported that a cyclist in his 20s was struck by a car in the area.

“Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Cliftonville Road - Google maps

“The male was taken to hospital for treatment to head and leg injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time."

Inspector McCullagh added: "We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage available to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1723 of 18/05/22."

