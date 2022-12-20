Devastated family of hit-and-run victim Catriona Johnson make heartfelt appeal for information about her death
Detectives in Coleraine have reiterated their appeal for witnesses and information following a fatal hit-and-run on the Dunhill Road on Tuesday December 6th.
In a statement they say that 35-year-old Catriona Josephine Johnston was a pedestrian and died at the scene of the collision at approximately 7pm that night.Catriona’s devastated family have appealed for any witnesses to contact police.
“We, as the family of our dear Catriona, would like to appeal to the public regarding the incident that happened on Tuesday December 6th,” they say.
"Catriona always loved Christmas time and enjoyed spending time with loved ones at this time of year.“The incident happened on a busy road at a busy time of day, so we would be grateful if any witnesses could make contact, particularly to any motorists with a dash cam in their vehicle who were travelling along the Dunhill Road or who were in the area at the time the collision took place.”Detective Inspector Peter MacCionáoith said: “We would ask anyone who was travelling on the Dunhill Road on that particular evening, at around 7pm, to review any dash-cam footage they may have captured and call us in CID Coleraine on 101 with any information they have. The reference number is 1653 06/12/22.”
