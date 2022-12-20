Devastated family of hit-and-run victim Catriona Johnson make heartfelt appeal for information about her death

"Catriona always loved Christmas time and enjoyed spending time with loved ones at this time of year.“The incident happened on a busy road at a busy time of day, so we would be grateful if any witnesses could make contact, particularly to any motorists with a dash cam in their vehicle who were travelling along the Dunhill Road or who were in the area at the time the collision took place.”Detective Inspector Peter MacCionáoith said: “We would ask anyone who was travelling on the Dunhill Road on that particular evening, at around 7pm, to review any dash-cam footage they may have captured and call us in CID Coleraine on 101 with any information they have. The reference number is 1653 06/12/22.”