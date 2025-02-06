Driver breathalysed in Northern Ireland was almost four times over the legal limit

A driver stopped on Navan Street in Armagh was found to be almost four times over the legal limit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post on Police Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon says: “This morning officers from B Section Armagh responded to a report from a member of the public regarding a male who appeared intoxicated sitting in a vehicle within the vicinity of Navan Street, Armagh.

"A preliminary breath test was conducted, resulting in a fail with a reading of 143 with the legal limit being 35.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added that the man was taken into custody “and provided an evidential reading of 126”.

"This male will now have his day in court,” adds the post.

"It is an offence to be in charge of a vehicle whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol.