Driver breathalysed in Northern Ireland was almost four times over the legal limit
A post on Police Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon says: “This morning officers from B Section Armagh responded to a report from a member of the public regarding a male who appeared intoxicated sitting in a vehicle within the vicinity of Navan Street, Armagh.
"A preliminary breath test was conducted, resulting in a fail with a reading of 143 with the legal limit being 35.”
They added that the man was taken into custody “and provided an evidential reading of 126”.
"This male will now have his day in court,” adds the post.
"It is an offence to be in charge of a vehicle whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol.
"The message is simple. Never ever drink and drive”.