Dublin Airport: Who flys from Dublin airport - summer destinations and where to go on holiday

With 1336 flights a week to Europe, find out some of the top sunny destinations you can visit from Dublin this summer.

Dubrovnik, Croatia

Dubrovnik is a city in southern Croatia fronting the Adriatic Sea.

Holidaymakers can take a stroll around the city's walls, or go for a bite to eat in the historic Old Town district.

From the seafront city, you can also take a day trip to Montenegro.

Aer Lingus has eight flights a week to Dubrovnik - with a flight leaving the Irish airport at 7:35am each day.

Prices start from €62.99 one way.

RyanAir has four flights a week - on a Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

RyanAir prices range from €28.94 to €140.99 (one-way).

Nice, France

Nice sits on the French Riviera, on the southeastern coast of France.

The city has a four-mile stretch of beaches along the Mediterranean Sea.

It is also home to 19 museums and galleries.

Aer Lingus also has eight flights a week to Nice - leaving daily at 11:30am.

On a Saturday, there is also a 17:30p, flight from Dublin Airport to the French city.

RyanAir has a flight to Nice, everyday with the exception of a Wednesday.

If you are lucky, you can sometimes get a one way ticket to Nice for €45.49 - with Sunday being the cheapest day to fly, usually.

Corfu, Greece

Corfu is an island off Greece’s northwest coast in the Ionian Sea.

The island is known for its cosmopolitan Old Town, spectacular sandy beaches and beautiful buildings.

Party goers can also head to the seaside village of Kavos - just an hour away from Corfu airport.

Aer Lingus has two flights a week to Corfu, between May and September.

The airline flies at 17:20 on a Tuesday and a Saturday.

From June, Ryanair also has two flights a week to the sunny Greek island - on a Wednesday and a Sunday.

Antalya, turkey

Antalya is a Turkish city with a yacht-filled Old Harbour and a plethora of sandy beaches.

The resort is known as the Turquoise Coast for its blue waters.

Located on the Turkish Riviera, Antalya is Turkey's biggest international sea resort.

Between April and October, Turkish Airlines flies between Dublin and Antalya.

There are three direct flights a week to the Turquoise Coast - on a Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Prices are around €350 for a return trip.

Gran Canaria, Canary Islands

Gran Canaria is one of Spain’s Canary Islands, off northwestern Africa.

The island has white sand beaches - and waves that surfers dream of.

Many holidaymakers visit the bustling resorts of Playa del Inglés or Puerto Rico.

However you can also enjoy the quiet fishing village Puerto de Mogán or the sea resort of San Agustín.

RyanAir flies to the Canary Island on a Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Prices range from €42.99 to €313.90 (one way).

Aer Lingus has three flights a week - Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Where else does Dublin Airport fly too?

Dublin Airport also flies to 25 destinations in the UK (including all London airports, Cornwall, Jersey and Edinburgh).