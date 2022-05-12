Ed Sheeran: Traffic and travel advice to concert - 80,000 fans expected - see where to buy tickets

Retweeting a Translink post, the DUP said: “Heading to see Ed Sheeran tonight? @Translink_NI are running 2 nightmover services from Donegall Square West to East Belfast at 11.30.”

Ed Sheeran shows are taking place in Belfast. The outdoor shows are expected to attract over 80,000 fans to the Boucher Road Playing Fields on Thursday and Friday.

They will also be the first big events to take place in Northern Ireland since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Gates open at the Boucher Road Playing Fields at 4pm.

The first support acts will be Denise Chaila, on stage at around 6pm, followed by Maisie Peters, on stage at around 7pm.

Ed Sheeran is expected to come on stage around 8pm, and his shows are scheduled to end at around 10.30pm.

Ed Sheeran

The event will feature a 360° stage in the centre of Boucher, and official merchandising, catering and bars will be available on site.

The show is Ed Sheeran’s first in Belfast since 2018.

Tickets

The tour is a digital ticket tour, and organisers are encouraging fans to check to be sure they are attending the correct venue on the correct date.

They are also advising gig-goers to bring their fully charged smartphone.

Transport and traffic

Fans attending the events are strongly encouraged to use public transport, organisers say.