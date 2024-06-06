Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services are now attending an ongoing incident in Belfast city centre.

It has been reported that a building is believed to be "collapsing" in the area.

And the PSNI have said that the ‘bus lane in Wellington Place, Belfast City Centre is currently closed due to part of a building collapsing in the area’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers and pedestrians are advised to “approach the area with caution”.

The NIFRA and PSNI remain at the scene on Wellington Place where the public are being asked to avoied the area.

Belfast City Councillor for the SDLP, Gary McKeown said: “At the site of the building collapse in Wellington Place.

"Emergency services dealing with the issue.

‘It's a miracle no one was killed as these are massive pieces of masonry that fell.