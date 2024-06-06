'It's a miracle no one was killed' after 'massive pieces of masonry' fall in Belfast City Centre from building closing bus lane
It has been reported that a building is believed to be "collapsing" in the area.
And the PSNI have said that the ‘bus lane in Wellington Place, Belfast City Centre is currently closed due to part of a building collapsing in the area’.
Drivers and pedestrians are advised to “approach the area with caution”.
The NIFRA and PSNI remain at the scene on Wellington Place where the public are being asked to avoied the area.
Belfast City Councillor for the SDLP, Gary McKeown said: “At the site of the building collapse in Wellington Place.
"Emergency services dealing with the issue.
‘It's a miracle no one was killed as these are massive pieces of masonry that fell.
"I've spoken to Building Control in the council about it and the need to make the site safe.”
