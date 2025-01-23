Live

Live: All schools to close - airports and ports severely impacted - warning of gusts of up to 100mph - “flying debris" resulting in danger to life

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital strategist

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 10:21 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 21:50 BST
Some of the damage caused by Storm Darragh
Storm Eowyn latest

Keep with us for the latest information as Storm Eowyn set to sweep across Northern Ireland

Storm Eowyn Northern Ireland

Key Events

  • All schools advised to close on Friday
  • Red weather warning issued for Northern Ireland
  • New yellow warning issued for Sunday
  • Significant travel disruption
  • Widespread power cuts
