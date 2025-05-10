Man arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including dangerous driving after vehicle reported stolen in Dublin spotted in the border area

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of a number of offences, including dangerous driving, following the pursuit of a stolen vehicle first spotted in the border area.

Chief Superintendent Mark Roberts said: “Officers were made aware this afternoon, Saturday 10th May, that a black BMW which had been reported stolen from the Dublin area on Sunday, 4th May by our colleagues in An Garda Siochana, was travelling on the A1 outside Jonesborough.

"Specially trained Interceptor officers were able to track the vehicle with the overhead assistance of our Air Support Unit.

​ "Roads Policing Unit officers safely deployed a stinger device in the Hillsborough area, in order to prevent a pursuit through busy weekend traffic; however the vehicle continued on deflated tyres along the M1, at speeds in excess of 80mph.

"The manner of driving was extremely hazardous, weaving in and out of traffic and even, at times, continuing along the hard shoulder.

"Officers from Armed Response Unit eventually brought the vehicle to a controlled stop in a citybound lane of the M1, between Lisburn and Black's Road.

“The driver, a 24-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, handling stolen good, no licence and no insurance.

“He remains in custody at this time."

Chief Superintendent Roberts continued: “One police vehicle sustained minor damage, and one officer injured his hands while extracting the suspect from his damaged vehicle. Thankfully, he did not require hospital treatment and was able to remain on duty.

"We, alongside our cross-border partner organisations, remain committed to disrupting the activities of those involved in criminal activity.