Motorists being asked to move into bus lane for second day to overcome road works in Belfast-bound traffic
Motorists are being again asked to move into the bus lane to overcome road works and lane restrictions this morning in the Belfast lane of the A23 Ballygowan Road.
This is the second day this has happened.
A post this morning on @TrafficwatchNI says: “ALL traffic will need to move into bus lane to get through the coned of area - Allow extra time for your journey again this morning. #Ballygown #Moneyreagh #Castlereagh”.
An earlier post said: “#Belfast lane restrict remains in place - 2nd AM A23 Ballygowan Rd both directions btw A55 Knock Rd - Brentwood Pk @NIElectricity emergency fault - expect delays heading towards A55 Upp Knockbreda Rd / Castlereagh Rd during Tues AM rush hour @Translink_NI”.