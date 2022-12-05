According to the Met Office tonight ‘any remaining showers in the southeast soon clearing, otherwise a dry night with some long clear spells developing’.

‘With winds falling light, a widespread inland frost is expected. Minimum temperature -3 °C’.

Meanwhile tomorrow (Tuesday) will see a ‘cold start to a bright day with sunny spells, the best of these across southern and western counties’.

It adds that ‘most places will be dry, but a few coastal showers are possible’.

‘Maximum temperature 7 °C’.

Meanwhile the outlook for Wednesday to Friday is: ‘Turning colder, as winds become northerly or northwesterly, with sunny spells and, especially across northern counties and eastern coasts, wintry showers. The south and west largely dry with overnight frosts’.

The middle of the week will see a ‘northerly wind’ arriving in Northern Ireland bringing with it the chance of some sleet and snow on higher ground.

Meanwhile the NI Weather & Flood Advisory Service reports: ‘Winter Service: Temperatures are forecast to fall below freezing this evening and overnight.

‘Salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk is planned for this evening.

‘Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads’.

