Northern Ireland road closed this evening for scene testing following fatal collision where 16-year-old boy died
During the closure officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Collision Investigation Unit are set to carry out scene testing following a fatal collision in the area on 27th October 2023.
A 16-year-old boy died in the single-vehicle collision involving a black Volkswagen Golf.
Police will be conducting tests on the Newtown Road between the junctions at Mountain Road and Sturgan Brae from 8pm – 11pm.
The road will remain open, however there may be some delays in the area.
Local access will be accommodated for people living in this area.
