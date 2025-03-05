Northern Ireland road closed this evening for scene testing following fatal collision where 16-year-old boy died

Road closed

The Sturgan Road outside Camlough will be closed for a number of hours this evening, Wednesday 5th March.

During the closure officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Collision Investigation Unit are set to carry out scene testing following a fatal collision in the area on 27th October 2023.

A 16-year-old boy died in the single-vehicle collision involving a black Volkswagen Golf.

Police will be conducting tests on the Newtown Road between the junctions at Mountain Road and Sturgan Brae from 8pm – 11pm.

The road will remain open, however there may be some delays in the area.