Northern Ireland road closed this evening for scene testing following fatal collision where 16-year-old boy died

By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Mar 2025, 07:27 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 07:29 BST
Road closedRoad closed
Road closed
The Sturgan Road outside Camlough will be closed for a number of hours this evening, Wednesday 5th March.

During the closure officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Collision Investigation Unit are set to carry out scene testing following a fatal collision in the area on 27th October 2023.

A 16-year-old boy died in the single-vehicle collision involving a black Volkswagen Golf.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police will be conducting tests on the Newtown Road between the junctions at Mountain Road and Sturgan Brae from 8pm – 11pm.

The road will remain open, however there may be some delays in the area.

Local access will be accommodated for people living in this area.

Related topics:Northern IrelandPolice Service of Northern IrelandPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice