Northern Ireland traffic: Appeal for information after children injured in serious collision involving a black VW Golf and blue VW Tiguan in Ballyronan
In a statement Inspector Long said: “Police received a report at approximately 8.55pm on Sunday evening, 10th November of a collision involving a black VW Golf and blue VW Tiguan at the junction of the Oaklee Road, Ballyronan.
“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services.
"The driver of the VW Golf, a woman aged in her 30s, sustained serious injuries and remains in a critical condition in hospital.
“Other occupants of the vehicle included a young child who was also injured and remains in a stable condition.
"A man, aged in his 20s, who was a passenger, was uninjured.
“Meanwhile, the driver of the VW Tiguan, a woman aged in her 40s, and two children sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
“The road was closed for a time to facilitate emergency services. However, it has since fully reopened to traffic.
“Our investigation is underway and anyone with information about what happened, or who has dash-cam, mobile or other footage can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1598 10/11/24.”
