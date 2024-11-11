Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a serious two-vehicle road traffic collision in Magherafelt.

In a statement Inspector Long said: “Police received a report at approximately 8.55pm on Sunday evening, 10th November of a collision involving a black VW Golf and blue VW Tiguan at the junction of the Oaklee Road, Ballyronan.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services.

"The driver of the VW Golf, a woman aged in her 30s, sustained serious injuries and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

“Other occupants of the vehicle included a young child who was also injured and remains in a stable condition.

"A man, aged in his 20s, who was a passenger, was uninjured.

“Meanwhile, the driver of the VW Tiguan, a woman aged in her 40s, and two children sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

“The road was closed for a time to facilitate emergency services. However, it has since fully reopened to traffic.