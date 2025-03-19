Northern Ireland traffic: M2 fully reopened after earlier road traffic collision

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 19th Mar 2025, 09:14 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 09:16 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Road users are advised that the M2 has fully re-opened this morning, following an earlier road traffic collision.

Last night in a statement the PSNI said that they were ‘currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the M2 motorway in Belfast at Greencastle’.

They added that ‘the collision has blocked the north bound lanes and diversions are in place’.

Related topics:Northern IrelandPSNIBelfast

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice