Northern Ireland traffic: M2 fully reopened after earlier road traffic collision
Road users are advised that the M2 has fully re-opened this morning, following an earlier road traffic collision.
Last night in a statement the PSNI said that they were ‘currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the M2 motorway in Belfast at Greencastle’.
They added that ‘the collision has blocked the north bound lanes and diversions are in place’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.