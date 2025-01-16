Northern Ireland traffic: Renewed appeal for information about fatal Bangor road collision which killed Alex Connor - drivers of a white Audi A1 and a Blue Vauxhall asked to come forward
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Father -of-three Alex Connor, who was 35-years-old, died at the scene of the collision.
Detective Inspector Cherith Adair said: "Officers attended the scene of the collision which involved a pedestrian and a car at approximately 1.50am.
“Sadly, 35-year-old Alex Connor died at the scene.
“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has CCTV, dash-cam or other footage which could assist with enquiries, to contact police.
“We are also very keen to speak to the drivers of a white Audi A1 and a Blue Vauxhall that were in the area just before the collision occurred, the drivers of these vehicles are witnesses who may have vital information that could help with our investigation."
Detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit can be contacted on 101 quoting reference number 81 11/01/25.
Information can also be submitted online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.